Baby on the way? Rumors have been swirling that Natalie Mordovtseva is pregnant amid her separation from Mike Youngquist. Mike’s Uncle Beau Lawrence addresses the speculation exclusively to In Touch, revealing he is not convinced.

“I really don’t think she is pregnant,” Uncle Beau, 51, tells In Touch. He also confirms she’s been living in Seattle amid her separation from Mike and “has not been living” at Mike’s home in Sequim, Washington, “for a couple of months.”

Courtesy of TLC

Uncle Beau previously confirmed the season 8 couple parted ways after less than one year of marriage. “She can stay away for all I care,” he exclusively told In Touch, adding, “I’m really hoping [they are over for good]. I pray to God, yes.”

Natalie and Mike’s relationship hit a breaking point in the March 21 episode when he called off their nuptials on their wedding day, but their turmoil goes far beyond that. After her K-1 visa was approved, the Ukraine native, 35, had 90 days to tie the knot, which spanned from January 2020 to April 2020. Fans are now getting to see the drama play out for the first time in new season 8 episodes.

Although they did end up reconciling post-wedding drama and went on to get married on April 15, 2020, fans began noticing red flags along the way. In August 2020, Natalie wiped all of the images with Mike, 34, from her Instagram page. By December, rumors began surfacing about Natalie being pregnant, but they were never confirmed.

Courtesy of Mike Youngquist/Instagram

Natalie and Mike appeared to reunite in February 2021 when both of them shared photos captured in Los Angeles, California. Earlier in the month, she shared a video showing what appeared to be L.A. from the top of the Griffith Observatory. Mike later shared a selfie with the Hollywood sign in the background, fueling speculation they met up to film the upcoming tell-all.

Amid news of their split, Natalie took to Instagram to respond to some fan questions about their relationship, revealing it took “a lot to open up” about her experience. “I didn’t hide my pain and fears,” she told one social media user on March 22, saying it was hard to not worry about “any kind of opinion.”

Natalie also confirmed she kept the engagement ring after Mike asked for it back.