Family of four? 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava sparked rumors that he is expecting baby No. 2 with girlfriend Rhoda Blua after posting what many fans interpreted as a pregnancy announcement.

“Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast 🙈 Rhoda, you and Zara 🥰 are my world I Love you more than you’ll ever imagine ♥️,” Jorge, 33, captioned a sweet photo of him and Rhoda via Instagram on Monday, October 18. In the shot, Jorge stood behind his brunette beauty in a park while placing his hands around Rhoda’s stomach as she lovingly looked back at him.

Fans took to the comments to share their excitement over what they perceived as a baby reveal. “Nice to see you find your happiness and peace,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “So happy for you. You deserve it. Glad you’re not with Anfisa anymore 😂.”

“Marriage or another 👶?” a follower asked in the comments, looking for more clarification on the meaning of Jorge’s post. He responded with a cryptic comment, adding a hatching chick emoji.

Instagram

Jorge did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment on his baby news.

If Rhoda is pregnant, this would mark the couple’s second child together. They are also parents to a baby girl, Zara, whom they welcomed in April.

“There’s no love that can match what I have for my family,” the former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star wrote via Instagram on April 7. “I love them more than anything in this world.”

Jorge confirmed he was expecting his first child with Rhoda in November, just five months after they went Instagram official with their relationship. This marks Jorge’s first public romance since his very public split and divorce from ex-wife Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko). The former couple documented their love story over several seasons of the hit TLC reality TV series, from their K-1 visa journey as Anfisa moved from Russia to California to marry Jorge, to their marital issues.

The couple’s last stint on the franchise was on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? They took time off from filming amid Jorge’s February 2018 arrest for felony possession of almost 300 pounds of marijuana. He pleaded guilty to the charges against him in July 2018 and began his two-and-a-half-year sentence in September 2018 but was released early in May 2020 after serving only one year and eight months. In Touch confirmed Jorge and Anfisa’s split in March of that year. Jorge and Anfisa’s divorce has yet to be finalized.