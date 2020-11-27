We see you! 90 Day Fiancé alum Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) shaded ex Jorge Nava on Thursday, November 26, following his and his new girlfriend’s announcement that they are pregnant with baby No. 1.

“Yaaaaaas lawd,” a fan commented on a lingerie photo the TLC star, 25, posted, which showed off her toned physique in a red bra and panties. “Anfisa looking like a 10 while Jorge out there becoming a child support check/baby daddy.”

The reality babe responded with a smiling face with hearts and a red heart emoji.

A rep for Jorge, 32, confirmed to In Touch on November 25 he and his girlfriend, who has yet to be identified, are expecting their first child together. The California native shared the exciting news with fans by posting a photo of the ultrasound the same day. “Thankful for all of my blessings,” he announced via Instagram.

Courtesy of Jorge Nava/Instagram

Jorge and his mystery lady took their relationship public in June. “Blessed is the man who finds wisdom, the man who gains understanding, for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold,” he captioned an Instagram post at the time, while referencing a Bible verse. “She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her. Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor.”

In March, Jorge confirmed he and Anfisa are getting a divorce before he was released early from prison in May. He shared their plans while serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for marijuana possession in September 2018. Although he was expected to stay behind bars until August, he ended up being released after one year and eight months.

Prior to his release, Anfisa spoke to In Touch about their uncoupling. “Once it happened, I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” the bodybuilding competitor explained in April. “However, the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy. I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released.”

It looks like Jorge and Anfisa are ready for a new chapter apart!