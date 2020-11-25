An extra special holiday season! 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava surprised fans by announcing his girlfriend is pregnant on Wednesday, November 25. A rep for Jorge confirms the exciting news to In Touch.

The former TLC star, 31, revealed they are expecting their first child together by sharing a sonogram photo from her ultrasound appointment. “Thankful for all of my blessings,” he captioned the Instagram post, garnering several congratulatory comments.

Jorge and his leading lady, who has yet to be identified, went Instagram official in June. “Blessed is the man who finds wisdom, the man who gains understanding, for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold,” he captioned an Instagram post at the time, referencing a Bible verse. “She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her. Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor.”

The dad-to-be revealed his blossoming romance with the brunette beauty three months after confirming he and estranged wife Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) are getting a divorce.

Jorge shared his plans to end his marriage just before he was released from prison early in May. The season 4 alum began his two-and-a-half-year sentence for marijuana possession in September 2018 and was expecting to be a free man in August 2020, but ended up serving only one year and eight months behind bars.

Courtesy of Jorge Nava/Instagram

Just before his release, Anfisa spoke exclusively to In Touch and confirmed they came to a consensus about breaking up. “Once it happened, I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” the bodybuilding competitor, 25, shared in April. “However, the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy. I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released.”

Jorge officially filed for divorce from Anfisa on August 6, and it appears he is very committed to his new relationship. Over the summer, the TV personality fired back at a shady remark about his mystery woman, telling the hater, “Don’t disrespect my girl like that.”

Congrats to the happy couple on their growing family!