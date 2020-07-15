Coming back for another season? Geoffrey Paschel teased his possible return to 90 Day Fiancé after making a memorable debut on the spinoff Before the 90 Days. After missing both parts 1 and 2 of the season 4 tell-all, fans have been curious about whether or not his time on the series had come to an end.

“My story is not finished,” the TLC personality, 42, said during an interview with The Domenick Nati Show on Tuesday, July 14. “You want to know something funny? I still have my check. I haven’t cashed it.”

Viewers are wondering if he will be heading down the aisle with Varya Malina after a romance blossomed with his friend Mary Wallace. Varya originally shut down his proposal because she wasn’t ready to take that step, but later flew all the way from Russia to Tennessee to profess her love and the season ended with him popping the question again — and her saying yes. Interestingly, he seems to have reunited with Mary since then, but has never confirmed if they are together.

TLC

Geoffrey previously revealed his plans to release a tell-all of his own with an update about their status, and promised it will be worth the wait, but said he wasn’t “allowed” to do so yet. Geoffrey did, however, spill some tea about his sex life during his latest interview, saying he’s been with 542 women over the years.

Just last month, the reality star shut down claims he was “fired” from the network, saying the rumors he was “let go” were false. Around that time, Geoffrey also explained he was a no-show on the season 4 reunion due to his ongoing legal case for alleged aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and vandalism charges.

Even though fans really wanted an update, Geoffrey said he was “not sad” about missing the event during a follow-up Instagram Live with rep Rocco Straz.

Courtesy of Varya Malina/Instagram

“Obviously there’s a chance that I’m still together with Varya, or even with Mary. Whomever,” he said. “To leave [viewers] like that and then tell me that I’m not allowed to say anything is really strange unless they have bigger plans, which I’m not aware of.”

Varya, 30, later hinted she didn’t appear on the tell-all as a show of support for Geoffrey. “Be patient and stay tuned,” she said when questioned about their relationship. “You will know the truth. I don’t like to hide something about my life.”