Curious? Find Out the Heights of Your Favorite ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars: Andrei, Yohan, More

90 Day Fiancé was introduced to viewers in 2014 and fans can’t get enough. From countless spinoffs to a roster of reality TV veterans, viewers are curious about everything 90 Day Fiancé — and that includes the heights of their favorite stars.

Stature came centerstage during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all in January 2023, when franchise costars Ed “Big Ed” Brown, Andrei Castravet and Jovi Dufren — came head to head — to discuss the San Diego native’s relationship with Liz Woods.

After Ed and Liz seemingly split on stage, Andrei and Jovi fiercely took her side and told Liz that they would never speak to their wives the way Ed speaks to her.

While the exchange caused a blowup between the cast members, TLC fans couldn’t help but point out the large height differences between the three men.

“I knew Andrei was big, but he looks like a giant next to Jovi,” one fan tweeted. “That said, I’ve never liked Jovi more than during this tell-all. I’m glad he called Ed out and stood up for Liz.”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “Jovi looks like a tiny chihuahua next to Andrei. He better be careful confronting him too much.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories to clear up any confusion following the tell-all, Jovi confirmed he stands at 5’10”.

“I’m not as short as he makes me look,” Jovi wrote alongside two laughing emojis, pointing out that Andrei makes him look quite a bit smaller than he actually is.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise couple Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo also caused quite a stir on social media with their height differential.

During their season 2 debut of the spinoff, which premiered in June 2022, the New York native revealed her “life changed forever” after seeing the “most beautiful man she had ever seen” walking through their hotel. However, it was their two feet difference between them that had fans talking.

“When Yohan wants to kiss me, he usually has to sit down or he has to pick me up,” she giggled as she told producers. “It’s the truth.”

Keep scrolling to find out the heights of your favorite 90 Day Fiancé stars.