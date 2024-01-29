90 Day Fiancé stars Sam Wilson and Citra Wilson had plans to keep their hands off each other until after their wedding … however, fans are convinced the Indonesia native is already pregnant with baby No. 1.

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Citra Wilson Pregnant?

Citra’s family celebrated her engagement during the January 28, 2024 episode. After a photo from the episode was shared by a fan account on Facebook, fans were convinced that Citra looked like she was expecting.

The TLC personality quickly slammed the rumors, writing, “Not every woman out there has a flat stomach.”

Courtesy of Citra Wilson/Instagram

“On that picture, we just finished celebrating our engagement with my family. We had lunch and my stomach bloated after I eat,” Citra wrote via her Instagram Stories one day after the episode aired, emphasizing the photo was taken in June 2021. “If I was pregnant at that time until now, what kind of baby I’m having, pregnant for 3.5 years, alien baby?”

She continued, “Sometimes I enjoying when they argue trying to figure out about your life like they know very well about your life.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Sam and Citra Married?

Sam and Citra are seemingly still together and seemed to reveal that he and Citra had gotten married. “Leave a message for Mr. and Mrs. Wilson,” his Instagram bio previously read. Meanwhile, Citra’s social media biography proudly displays her man’s handle.

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Citra Still Live in Missouri?

Citra moved to Missouri during season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in October 2023. While the pair shared a warm reunion, Sam had a secret he still needed to tell his fiancé — he had recently been pulled over by the cops and caught with drugs.

“They found my suboxone,” Sam told producers in a private confessional, explaining that the drug is “kind of” an opiate but helped with withdrawal symptoms. “And because it wasn’t in a prescription bottle, they arrested me.”

In court, Sam was offered a diversion program; however, he missed the deadline to apply and was facing jail time. “So Citra knows about my addiction and the arrest, but she doesn’t know that me missing my deadline for the diversion could mean jail time,” he continued.

Citra’s dad, Herman, along with her two sisters traveled to Missouri for their wedding and Sam was forced to come clean about his lingering legal issues.

Upon hearing Sam’s confession during the January 21, 2024 episode, Herman was disappointed and threatened to take his daughter home if Sam was sentenced to jail time.

Sam was arrested on March 27, 2023, according to jail records viewed by Starcasm. Sam was initially hit with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of buprenorphine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charges. Following his arrest, Sam posted a $2,500 bond and was released from jail one day later on March 28, 2023.

Sam intended to apply for a diversion program, according to a court docket entry that was submitted on June 13, 2023. His felony cocaine possession charge was later dismissed on June 14, 2023, with the diversion later granted on October 10, 2023. However, the docket entry states the court was “awaiting signatures.”

Citra is seemingly still in the United States with Sam and often shares photos from their adventures via Instagram.

“People said its weird to live with three men and hating on the midwest??” she captioned an upload on January 17, 2024. “You see I’m able to have fun and prank/joke with them. I love living with his family.”