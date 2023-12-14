90 Day Fiancé star Sam Wilson is clapping back after fans harshly judged him for the appearance of his teeth following his drug addiction to opiates.

“Let me tell [you] about my story so people can think before they speak,” Sam, 30, wrote in a lengthy response on Instagram, alongside a carousel of throwback family photos. “Long story short, my family didn’t have the best upbringing and parents fighting a lot, which i love them [and] they did the best they could, but sometimes we got neglected because of it.”

The season 10 star noted that his teeth were one of those things that were “neglected,” confirming to fans, “Yes I have bottom teeth.”

“I have this jawline from my dad’s side, all of his family have the same jaws because we have part of Irish,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum continued. “I appreciate everyone who has my back and supports us. Really lucky I got a wonderful woman at my side.”

He concluded that filming the reality TV series meant long days and stress, “So that’s why we usually look bad in scenes. Ask any of the cast about it.”

Sam was introduced to season 10 of the franchise alongside his fiancée, Citra, who is originally from Indonesia. After initially meeting on a dating app, the pair built a connection virtually before Sam took a trip to visit her and ultimately proposed.

The Missouri native was open with Citra, 26, about his struggle with drug addiction in the past. The TLC alum explained he got “clean and sober” when he was 22 years old and had been clean for “almost 10 years” when he filmed 90 Day Fiancé. However, he did admit to “relapsing a few times.”

After the pair made their onscreen debut during the December 3 episode, fans took to Twitter to air their opinions on Sam’s appearance.

“Does Sam not have bottom teeth? Not being mean and not mocking his past; I’m genuinely not sure,” one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another added, “I don’t mean to be insensitive but … Does Sam have bottom teeth?”

Despite Sam being open with Citra about his past, he has another secret to tell her upon her arrival. “I was on a business trip with a coworker and the cops pulled us over. They found my suboxone,” Sam told producers in a private confessional, explaining that the drug is “kind of” an opiate but helped with withdrawal symptoms. “And because it wasn’t in a prescription bottle, they arrested me.”

In court, the judge offered him a diversion program — that included classes and drug tests — instead of time behind bars; however, he missed the deadline to apply.

“I could be facing jail time,” he continued. “So Citra knows about my addiction and the arrest, but she doesn’t know that me missing my deadline for the diversion could mean jail time.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé to see how Sam and Citra’s journey plays out.