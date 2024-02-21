90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Mary De Nucciõ (née Demasu-ay) shocked fans on February 16, 2024, by announcing that she had been diagnosed with colon cancer. However, after critics cast doubt on her claims, she and husband Brandan De Nucciõ later revealed that Mary self-diagnosed her condition and the cancer was not confirmed. The couple has continued to share updates on Mary’s heath as doctors investigate what’s really going on with the reality star.

Does Mary From ‘90 Day Fiance’ Have Cancer?

The mystery surrounding Mary’s health began when she shared via Instagram Stories on February 16, 2024, that she had received a colon cancer diagnosis. “This is the most scary moment in my life finding out I have colon cancer!! Please God guide me I don’t wanna die. I want to spend my life with Midnight,” she said, referring to her and Brandan’s daughter, whom they welcomed in August 2023.

Shortly after Mary made the cancer claim, Brandan revealed that Mary had gone to the hospital for a “life-saving” surgery. He also shared a link to a GoGetFunding campaign page asking for donations to help cover her treatment costs. The campaign received more than $1,300 before it was taken down, although it’s unclear if the page was removed by GoGetFunding or Brandan and Mary. Many fans accused the couple of lying about her condition to get money.

On February 19, 2024, a since-deleted post on Brandan and Mary’s shared Facebook page seemingly walked back the cancer claim.

“Just to be clear: we don’t know if Mary have colon cancer yet,” the update began. “Yes, she posted on her IG that she have [SIC] colon cancer because she watch [SIC] TikTok videos of what is the symptoms of colon cancer and she have all of it.”

The update then revealed that Mary visited a “center” for a check-up on February 16, where a nurse allegedly told them that the reality TV personality “maybe got UTI or appendicitis and a possible colon cancer.” However, she was still having tests done to find answers.

On February 21, 2024, Mary took to her Instagram Stories to apologize for claiming that she had colon cancer. “I made a mistake and im just a human im very sorry everyone. Because when the doctor told me I have colon issue I thought that means I have colon cancer. I got anxiety attack and I thought I have colon cancer and posted it without thinking. It’s my fault and I’m very sorry about it,” she wrote.

Mary De Nuccio/Instagram

What’s Wrong With Mary From ‘90 Day Fiance’?

The Philippines native revealed on the GoGetFunding page that she had been dealing with blood in her stool off and on since high school. Additionally, Brandan told his followers that Mary had recently suffered from severe vomiting and abdominal pain. Though she was still undergoing tests and awaiting results as of February 21, 2024, Mary shared in her apology post that a doctor told her she had an inflamed liver and a blood infection, as well as a UTI and hemorrhoids.

In another update video on February 21, Brandan revealed that Mary was on antibiotics and still planning to have more tests done, including a possible colonoscopy.

Mary and Brandan Have Both Responded to Critics

After receiving backlash from fans, both Mary and Brandan took to social media to clap back. On February 18, 2024, Brandan wrote on his Instagram Stories that Mary is “always happy and energetic” in their videos because she needed to earn money and provide for their family, even though she has been dealing with health issues for quite some time. He added that she was “so scared to know what’s going on with her stomach/health” but finally decided to address it with a doctor.

“So to those people who bash us, just continue being like that and God will handle you. Godbless,” he concluded.

Mary shared a similar message the following day.

“People report my Facebook and I can’t access it anymore,” she wrote. “I’m here dealing with a lot of pain and can’t eat. People are very worst. Maybe all of you will be sooo happy when I die. You don’t know what I’ve been through rn.”

She later added, “When I die I want all the bashers to know that it’s not very good to bash and judge people and say bad things to people who you dont really know. I want you to realize that when I die.”