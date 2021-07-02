Glam session! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Ariela Weinberg underwent a stunning makeover in Ethiopia, seemingly confirming she is still with husband-to-be Biniyam Shibre in his native country.

In a series of new photos she shared on Thursday, July 1, Ariela modeled a smokey cat eye, flawless foundation, fluffy brows and a mauve lip color. The season 2 star also had her hair styled professionally and was camera-ready for an interview on Seifu, which is an Ethiopian late-night talk show. Her segment will air this Sunday, July 4.

“I always love how you do my makeup!” Ariela gushed in the caption. Her makeup artist, who goes by Zewd By Semer on Instagram, also raved over their collaboration in her own message, adding, “I had a great time with you and learned so much from you. Thank you for your positivity, much love.”

Throughout the month of June, Ariela shared several snaps featuring Biniyam and their son, Aviel, and she also praised Biniyam for being a great dad to their baby boy on Father’s Day. “Seeing you love and care for Avi makes my whole life,” the TLC star wrote in honor of the holiday. “I know you love him more than anything. Waking up to him and you every day is the most comfortable feeling in the world. I love you both. Thanks for making this family with me.”

Prior to that, Ariela looked back on the serendipitous way they met in 2019 during her trip abroad. As viewers may recall, the freelance writer found out she was pregnant with their first child together soon after they started dating, so she decided to uproot her life in America and build a new life with her beau.

“You’ve taught me so much and I hope you can say the same about me. We are family forever, bonded together by our sweetest boy and our incredible shared experiences,” she penned in April following their engagement on the show. “It was no accident we met on the street that day.”

The couple welcomed their son on December 17, 2019, but fans didn’t get to see Aviel until their tense birth episode aired in October 2020. Although she had to have an emergency C-section, Ariela’s little boy was born healthy and happy and she has since showed off her 50-pound weight loss and post-baby body.

Scroll down to see photos of Ariela’s stunning makeover!