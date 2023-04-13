Everything 90 Day Fiance’s Debbie and Oussama Have Said About Their 43-Year Age Gap

Unconventional love. 90 Day Fiancé stars Debbie Aguero and Oussama prove that love has no age limit with their 43-year age gap.

The couple first connected on social media. “He commented about my artwork and he was very complimentary,” Debbie explained during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 premiere in February 2023. “We had so much in common. And he would send me pictures of his painting and poetry.”

Debbie and Oussama spoke online for six months before she traveled to his native country of Morocco so they could meet in person for the first time.

“I knew Oussama was younger, but I didn’t know how much younger until we met in person,” the Georgia native admitted in a confessional. “At first I said, ‘Look, Oussama, I just can’t do this. You’re too young.’ But he made me see that it wasn’t about the age and circumstances. It’s about a deeper level of connectivity and us being a team.”

Debbie visited Morocco two more times before Oussama proposed. Following their engagement, the TLC personality packed up her life in the United States to live in Morocco.

However, they faced conflict when Oussama told Debbie that he wanted her to go back to the United States shortly after her move during a March 2023 episode.

“I had expectations, and I believed your word to me, that you loved me, and we were to get married and now you’re telling me you’re not going to marry me, and this is a two-month test drive?” Debbie asked.

Oussama responded by arguing that they needed to get to know each other “in reality” before they tie the knot.

The artist said she “screwed up big time” by moving for him and admitted she was caught off guard by Oussama’s request. “This was my prince charming and I’m starting to see somebody that I don’t even know anymore,” she said in a confessional, adding that he claimed he was ready to marry her one year earlier.

Despite their issues, the couple seemed to make up in the following episode when they rode camels together. Oussama even said he was “very happy” during the outing.

One thing the couple has agreed on is that they won’t let their differences in age get in the middle of their romance. Keep scrolling to see everything Debbie and Oussama have said about their large age gap.