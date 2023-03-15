90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Oussama is an artist by heart, but what does he do for a living? Keep reading to find out more about Oussama’s job, what he does for a living in Morocco and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Oussama’s Job?

Oussama is 24 years old and currently lives in Khemisset, Morocco.

“My family has a farm, it a small one with like three cows, like 13 chickens, and one donkey [sic],” the TLC personality explained during his debut on the March 5, 2023, episode. “I like to work in the farm because you know, it’s just you and animals and your father. And silence, too.”

The self-described “loner” has no other job as he said, “Hard work can kill the creations.”

“Inside of me is a writer and a painter and a poet,” he told producers. “All my art, and all my works is about sadness, melancholy, misery, I mean, all the things can hurt humans. I know that there is a madness inside of me, that I show it in my poetry and in my painting. [sic]”

How Does 90 Day Fiance’s Debbie Respond to Oussama’s ‘Madness’?

After the Morocco native explained his “madness,” his fiancé, Debbie, later clarified the term has “become kind of a catchphrase.”

“Yes, he has often mentioned that he has some kind of madness and then even tells me, ‘Debbie you have madness,’” she explained in a conversation with ET in March 2023. “But I understood him to be kind of like the lone wolf in his community and he didn’t have what we have — avenues to explore your talents and some place to go and talk to people.”

Discovery+

She added that she’s all about “supporting artists and people that have been stepped on by society.”

“They don’t have therapy over there and if they did, you’d probably be run out of town for trying to get therapy,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star continued. “People can be very vicious and it’s like, I wanted Oussama to bloom as a person because he had been down.”

How Else Does 90 Day Fiance’s Oussama Make a Living?

Oussama receives a paycheck for appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

While normally international cast members aren’t compensated due to work permit reasons, it’s “different if filming takes place in their country,” according to Radar Online.

The pay works on a sliding scale and for reference, the network reportedly compensates their American cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.