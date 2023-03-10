Weighing in. 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie reacted to fans comparing her to fellow franchise star Angela Deem due to the large age gaps with their partners.

“It’s strange when they compare me to her because I consider myself … it’s not that I’m an elitist, it’s just that I just have much more high ideals,” Debbie, 67, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, March 9.

The TV personality went on to explain that she’s not with her fiancé, Osama, 24, because he’s 43 years younger than her. However, she implied that Angela, 57, seems mostly interested in her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, due to his younger age.

“I’m not interested in somebody if they can, you know, give me good sex and that’s all,” the artist continued. “I’m all about ideas and goals and plans to elevate ourselves and humanity and I think she’s not that way.”

Debbie added that she hopes Angela “becomes that way,” though believes “she’s so distracted about instant pleasure.”

“Pleasure doesn’t come instantaneously, it takes time,” the TLC personality said. “You build up on it and you make something, you make something you can be proud of and hold your head up high. I think maybe Angela is still learning that.”

Debbie and Osama, who made their reality TV debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, met via social media.

“He commented about my artwork and he was very complimentary,” she told producers during her debut episode on February 20. “We had so much in common. And he would send me pictures of his painting and poetry.”

After talking online for six months, the Georgia native traveled to Osama’s native country of Morocco to meet him in person for the first time.

“I knew Osama was younger, but I didn’t know how much younger until we met in person,” she admitted. “At first I said, ‘Look, Osama, I just can’t do this. You’re too young.’ But he made me see that it wasn’t about the age and circumstances. It’s about a deeper level of connectivity and us being a team.”

TLC

Following two trips to Morocco, Osama proposed to Debbie. Their relationship status is currently unknown because neither person is active on social media, though fans will get to watch it play out on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Debbie reacted to comparisons between her and Angela just one day after In Touch exclusively confirmed that she is back together with Michael, 34, following a brief split.

After In Touch exclusively confirmed they called it quits on January 31 following Michael’s cheating scandal, it was revealed that the couple are giving their romance another chance.

“I can confirm they are back together again,” an insider told In Touch on March 8. “Michael did cheat on her, and Angela got back with him.”