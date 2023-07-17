90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel Everett called out an online hater who she purposely doesn’t block so they can see her “thrive.”

The TLC personality, 32, shared a meme about online haters via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 16, that read, “Somewhere right now, there’s a hater looking at your post like this,” alongside a photo of a person with a disgusted look.

“I know exactly who you are,” the Atlanta, Georgia native cosigned the message. “I didn’t block you so that you can see me thrive.”

While the reality TV personality didn’t explicitly name the user she was referring to, it wouldn’t be the first time Chantel seemingly shaded ex Pedro Jimeno or his family.

Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram

Following Pedro’s mom, Lidia Morel’s messy split from Scott Wern on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise in June, Chantel shared choice words on social media following the episode’s airing.

“Karma’s a bitch,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum shared via Instagram alongside a photo of a bonfire on June 7. While again Chantel again didn’t delve deeper into exactly who she was talking about, fans were quick to speculate in the comments section on what exactly she was referring to, with many followers noting the timing in relation to the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise stars’ breakup.

“For all the bad she did to you and your family, it’s so hard not feeling bad for them when she humiliated you in national TV. Karma is so sweet [sic],” one fan commented. “I wish I could feel bad for Lidia but she was so nasty to Chantel and her family is definitely her karma. You reap what you sow,” another added.

“I have a feeling this about pedros momma [sic],” yet another follower chimed in, adding two crying laughing emoji.

The travel nurse and her former mother-in-law famously had a rocky relationship throughout her marriage to Pedro, 31, despite Lidia later taking Chantel’s “side” in her marriage issues.

“Chantel seems to be hurt. As a woman, I took her side, a bit. But I was more curious to see what is Pedro’s version,” Lidia said in her confessional while discussing the pair’s martial issues during season 4 of The Family Chantel.

Unfortunately, their marriage took a turn for the worse in May 2022 after In Touch confirmed that Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel. The Dominican Republic native noted their marriage was “irretrievably broken” as the reason for their divorce, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The former couple officially separated on April 27, 2022. Pedro and Chantel were also “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks later, Chantel filed her own counterclaims in July 2022 and accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, the health professional claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” According to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch, the restraining orders went into effect on July 22, 2022. The status of the reality TV couple’s restraining order is currently unknown as the case has since been sealed.