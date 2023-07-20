Amid fan backlash due to their codependent dynamic and 24/7 communication, 90 Day Fiancé stars Brandan De Nucciõ and Mary Rosa ​are under fire again as a “bizarre” TikTok video ​has resurfaced of the couple having an intense conversation about her appearance.

In the original clip shared on her TikTok account, Mary, 23, turned off her camera while FaceTiming Brandan, 23, and recorded his reaction with another phone. When she asked if he was “mad,” he said he wasn’t and admitted he was “overthinking” everything.

Mary asked why Brandan couldn’t see her and he pouted while noting she already told him that she turned the camera off. Brandan then asked if Mary ​had turned off the camera because she didn’t want him to see her.

“I want to, but I’m not pretty right now. I’m a mess now,” she responded, to which Brandan became visibly upset. Mary continued by stating she looked “ugly,” which angered him even more.

“I want to f–king see you. You’re not ugly. Don’t say that s–t,” he said. “It’ll make me mad if you say that.”

Mary encouraged Brandan, who was standing in a kitchen, to “eat [his] food,” though he refused because she wasn’t eating her own food.

TikTok user Duuses shared the clip on his account and noted that Brandan’s reaction was “really weird.” He then stated that the “manipulative, emotional mind game thing” that the couple does seemed strange, while the social media user theorized that Brandan isn’t as “innocent” as some fans may have originally believed. He also questioned why Mary was recording the conversation.

Duuses wasn’t the only fan that was concerned by the clip, as several social media users took to the comments section to agree that something seemed off.

“I think she playing games [sic],” one person wrote. Another added, “Omg that guy gives me bad vibes.”

Brandan and Mary made their reality TV debut during the season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Fans watched the pair meet in person for the first time after dating virtually for two years.

While their first meeting was a joyful experience, they fought as Brandan traveled from Portland, Oregon, to the Philippines. As Brandan sent updates amid his travels, Mary accused him of being interested in other women. Brandan did his best to appease her concerns and moved seats so that he wasn’t sitting next to another woman, though Mary still expressed her insecurities.

TLC

“It really, really, really frustrates me on such a high level that she would still have these things to say,” the TLC personality said in a confessional. “I’ve sacrificed a lot to get to that point, and I don’t think I deserve that.”

However, it seems the couple has worked through their trust issues. In Touch exclusively revealed that Brandan’s mother, Angela Stiggins, shared several photos of their wedding reception via social media in April, confirming that they tied the knot.