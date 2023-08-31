Rumors began to swirl that Brandan DeNuccio and Mary De Nucciõ (née Demasu-ay) were fired from 90 Day Fiancé when 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Statler Riley made a comment about the situation during a TikTok live video. Fans are now searching for answers about the couple’s status on the show and if they’re still together.

Were Brandan and Mary Fired From ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Statler claimed during a TikTok Live in August 2023 that Brandan and Mary had been let go from the TLC show after they shared too much personal information about their relationship online.

Stars of the franchise’s shows are expected to keep their relationship status a secret as their seasons are airing, though both Brandan and Mary have dropped clues that they’re still together in real life.

Despite the rumors, neither Brandan nor Mary have publicly commented on whether or not they have been dropped from the show.

Neither Brandan nor Statler responded to In Touch’s request for comment.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Brandan and Mary Meet?

The pair met online and dated virtually for two years before Brandan traveled to the Philippines to live with Mary and her grandparents as they pursued their relationship in person.

They made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, where fans have watched the pair struggle with trust issues, extreme codependency and different expectations for intimacy.

Despite their problems, the couple has also been there for each other during difficult times. Brandan shared that Mary helped him following his suicide attempt during the August 28 episode.

“When I met Mary, I was in a point in my life where I was, like, done with everything,” he emotionally said during a confessional. “I didn’t feel like I was good enough for anyone. Not even myself, and I tried to take my own life.”

He added that he was struggling to cope with his mother’s addiction, his cheating ex-girlfriend and his own insecurities at the time. “Mary reached out for the first time,” the reality star recalled. “Let’s just say it was the literal definition of a life-changer. I clung on so hard.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Brandan and Mary Still Together?

While neither Brandan nor Mary have confirmed their relationship status, it is assumed that they’re still together.

In Touch exclusively confirmed that the couple got married after Brandan’s mom, Angela, shared several photos from their wedding reception via social media in April. “I made it home!! It’s bittersweet. I miss my son and his family in the Philippines already but glad to be back in my own bed,” Angela captioned the post. “This trip has put a lot of things into perspective for me and I’m ready to really start living life to the fullest.”

Fans will have to tune in to see how their relationship plays out when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC and Discovery+ on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.