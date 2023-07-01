90 Day Fiancé star Biniyam Shibre is a man of many talents, but what does he do for work following his arrival in the United States? Keep reading to find out more about Biniyam’s job, how he makes money and more!

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Biniyam Shibre’s Job?

In Ethiopia, the dad of two worked a variety of jobs, ranging from nightlife to health and fitness.

“I’m doin’ dancing, singing, teaching personal training, martial arts, gymnastic [sic],” the Africa native explained during his season 9 debut of 90 Day Fiancé in April 2022. “I do so many things.”

Following his arrival in Princeton, New Jersey, Biniyam had aspirations of becoming an MMA fighter. During the series, fans watched as Ariela and Biniyam clashed over the costs of training, along with Ariela feeling like it wasn’t a practical career path to support a family.

“Bini believes anything is possible, and that’s so wonderful, that’s so lovely, but I’ve done the research,” Ariela told producers during the May 22, 2022, episode. “And most MMA fighters really don’t make that much money, and a lot of the money that they make goes right back into their training again.”

TLC

However, it seems the TLC personality has left his MMA dreams in the past and has gone on to a career in stunt performing since establishing a life in the United States.

“Congratulations to my son-in-law, Biniyam, on his new role as a superhero in Feld Entertainment’s Marvel Universe Live!” Ariela’s mom, Janice Nini, announced via Instagram in June 2023. “We always knew you were a talented performer, but now you get to show the world!”

How Else Does 90 Day Fiance’s Biniyam Shibre Make Money?

Apart from Biniyam’s onstage career, he offers virtual workouts through Zoom starting at $150 dollars. The 90 Day Fiancé alum is also on Cameo, where fans can pay for a custom video message.

If fans want to connect with the personal trainer on a deeper level, he’s also available on the platform, Unfiltered, where he earns money when users subscribe to his content.

Biniyam also earns a paycheck from his appearances on the TLC franchise.

“90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” a source told Radar in January 2019. It was reported that the cast’s compensation works on a sliding scale and landing a spot on a spinoff will earn a higher payout.