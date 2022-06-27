Is 90 Day Fiancé star Ariela Weinberg pregnant again? She sparked rumors that she may be expecting baby No. 2 with Biniyam Shibre in a sneak peek clip of the Sunday, July 3 episode.

“Honestly, I’m not really feeling well,” Ariela, 30, said as she walked out of her and Bini’s bedroom into their living room, where her husband and her ex-husband, Leandro Fosque, were sitting.

Biniyam, 31, asked, “What are you feeling? Just like, [are] you feeling like [you have to] vomit?”

“I’m a little nauseous,” Ari said. Leandro asked, “When was the last time you had your period?”

Ari responded, “Oh my God.”

The teaser then cut to a scene where Ariela took a pregnancy test. “Talk, what’s going on?” Bini asked Ari.

“Well,” she said, exhaling before she revealed the results to Bini and Leandro. It looks like fans are going to have to wait and tune into next week’s episode to find out if Ari is really pregnant or not.

Earlier in the Sunday, June 26 episode, Ariela met up for lunch with her ex-husband. Ari and Leandro met while she was living abroad in Argentina at 19 years old and they ended up getting married. Ari brought Leandro to the United States and they were married for nearly 10 years. However, Ariela previously explained that Leandro had decided that he wanted to pursue his PhD at a school in Indiana. Since she didn’t want to move with Leandro and she didn’t want to be in a long-distance marriage while she remained in her home state of New Jersey, they divorced. The exes remained on good terms ever since.

Following her split from Leandro, Ari went on a trip to Ethiopia, where she met Bini. Their relationship progressed quickly and they learned that Ariela was pregnant and expecting their first child together. The couple went on to make their TLC debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The welcomed their son, Avi, together and got engaged by the end of their season and they returned to the franchise to continue sharing their journey as they moved from Ethiopia to the United States on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé.

discovery+ (2)

Ariela and Biniyam documented the 90 days leading up to their American wedding on the K-1 visa, but the couple was still struggling with the same relationship issues that they faced in Ethiophia: Ari felt that Bini was not being fully truthful with her and Bini was weary about Ari’s close friendship with Leandro.

Things got even more tense when Ariela invited Leandro to a family dinner that Bini organized to celebrate the Ethiopian New Year. During the scene, which was filmed sometime in September 2021, Ariela revealed that she wanted to go shopping for her wedding dress for her upcoming wedding to Bini with her mother, her sister and Leandro.

“What? Why I’m not coming there?” Bini asked, and Ari explained that the groom is not supposed to see the bride in their dress before the wedding.

“I don’t want [him] choosing my wife’s dress,” Bini said in his private confessional. “It’s not a good idea for me, I’m not happy for that [sic] because I don’t trust him. Maybe he’s looking when she changes [her] dress? It’s not my culture. I don’t think so even [sic] American culture.”