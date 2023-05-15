90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Kris Foster was supposed to spend two weeks back home in Alabama after her wedding to Jeymi Noguera, but the trip was extended for nearly five months after her son, Dayne Warren, was arrested. When the U.S. native finally returned to Jeymi’s home country of Colombia, distance had already caused irreparable damage in their new marriage. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the 90 Day Fiancé star’s son’s arrest.

Why Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kris Foster’s Son, Dayne Warren, Get Arrested?

According to court records obtained by In Touch, the Alabama native’s son was arrested on April 28, 2022, and charged with one felony count of trafficking fentanyl and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. At the time of the offense, Warren was 19 years old.

Courtesy of Kris Foster/Instagram

After posting a $51,000 bond, Waren was released on April 30, 2022. The case was later disposed of as of June 14, 2022, after waiving the right to a grand jury. Starcasm was the first to report.

The TLC alum’s son’s case comes a year before Alabama lawmakers imposed harsher penalties for trafficking fentanyl. In April 2023, the U.S. state approved punishments up to life imprisonment in response to the deadly overdose crisis, according to AP News.

What Happened Between ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kris and Jeymi?

Due to Dayne’s arrest, Kris was unable to return in time for her wife’s July 2022 birthday — leading to a blow-up argument.

“That don’t matter. ‘Cause I’m supposed to be here. It’s selfish is what it is,” the mother of two tearfully said during the May 14, 2023, episode. In a private confessional, Kris added, “I had to be there to help him. Although Jeymi seemed very supportive of what was going on, that all changed.”

Discovery+

During the argument, Jeymi brought up their finances and said Kris wasn’t helping her after initially telling her that she didn’t have to worry about money. And while the Venezuela native said she “understood” what was going on, it bothered her that “two weeks turned into five months.”

“Her son is not the reason she didn’t come for my birthday,” Jeymi told producers in a confessional. “The situation with her son was much before my birthday. And the fact that she says she sends me every penny she gets is a total lie.”

The argument ultimately had a major effect on the marriage as the former couple revealed they hadn’t spoken since that conversation during part one of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all, which aired on May 14, 2023.