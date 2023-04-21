A mother’s intuition? 90 Day Fiancé star Kris Foster’s mother hinted that she thinks Jeymi Noguera uses her daughter for money.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, April 23, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way shared by People, Kris, 40, and her mom discussed her relationship with Jeymi, 31, as the newlyweds navigated their long-distance marriage. After they tied the knot, Kris returned to the United States to work in order to send money to Jeymi in Colombia.

“I just don’t know about this marriage between two drama queens,” Kris’ mom said.

Kris agreed before adding, “I want to be there, but I want to be able to pay the bills, and she won’t be realistic to the financial aspect of it.”

After the Alabama native expressed her concerns that Jeymi didn’t want to contribute financially to their family, Kris’ mom wondered if that was the Colombia native’s plan all along.

“As your mama, I’m very doubtful about some things. She was working before, and when she got the more expensive apartment, she said that she would go to work so that you could pay for that,” she said. “So then, Jeymi hasn’t worked since she got married, has she?”

Kris explained that Jeymi was mad the last time she sent $1,000 “because it wasn’t enough to pay all the bills and pay for her gym membership.” The TLC personality added, “She was gonna sell my necklace that has my locket with my dad’s ashes in it.”

“You’re a sugar mama,” the matriarch responded. “It’s really disturbing, because this could go on forever.”

After Kris and Jeymi got married during the April 2 episode, the mother of two returned to the United States for “two weeks” to get a medication prescription during the April 16 episode. However, she experienced unforeseen medical issues during the trip and decided to stay in her home state to work and save money.

“It kills me because I don’t think you realize just how bad this is for me,” Kris told Jeymi during a video call. “I don’t enjoy this at all. I want to be there just as much as you want me there. But I’m having to work here because I can work here.”

While Kris explained that she felt responsible to provide for their family, viewers later watched the couple argue when Jeymi accused her of caring more about money than their relationship. Additionally, she complained that Kris didn’t make an effort to stay in touch while she was in the United States.