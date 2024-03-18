90 Day Fiancé star Emily Bieberly revealed her family has grown after she gave birth to baby No. 3 with her husband, Kobe Blaise.

“Kobe and I are so excited to share we welcomed a beautiful healthy baby boy to our family!” Emily, 31, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Monday, March 18. “Our hearts are overflowing with love watching Koban and Scarlett love on their new baby brother, Atem.”

She added, “He’s the perfect addition to our family, and we are so excited for this new journey as a family of five!”

The couple announced the latest addition to their family four months after revealing her pregnancy in November 2023. “Congrats to Emily and Kobe who are welcoming a new baby next year!,” TLC shared via Instagram on November 2, 2023.

In addition to the network’s congratulatory message, Emily also shared a message with their fans about the happy news. “Kobe and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family! Koban and Scarlett are both so excited,” the reality star said at the time. “They make sure to sing, kiss, and hug mommy’s belly every day. We have decided that baby #3’s gender will be a surprise. We can’t wait to become a family of 5 in 2024!’”

Fans first got to know the couple when they made their reality TV debut during season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé. They met in China while Emily was working abroad and Kobe, 35, was making a living as an underwear model. While their first night together was intended to be a one-night stand, Emily and Kobe quickly developed feelings for each other and the Cameroon native proposed.

Just four weeks after their engagement, the couple learned that she was pregnant with baby No. 1. Emily later gave birth to their son, Koban, in July 2019.

The Kansas native gave birth to baby No. 2, daughter Scarlett, in October 2021. However, they chose to keep their daughter’s birth a secret and didn’t reveal she was born until August 2022. “We have a little girl named Scarlett. She’s wonderful,” she shared during the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all at the time. “Two kids. Kobe’s working now. I’m a stay-at-home mom.”

Meanwhile, fans have been able to continue keeping up with Emily and Kobe as they appeared on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Emily shared several updates about her pregnancy journey on social media and regularly showed off her baby bump in photos before she gave birth to baby No. 3. “Happy Thanksgiving everyone!” she wrote alongside two family photos while celebrating the 2023 holiday just weeks after announcing her pregnancy. “This year we are so thankful for our family & friends, our little one on the way, our health and each and every one of you. Thank you for loving us and all your support.”