A memorable souvenir! 90 Day Fiancé star Emily Bieberly revealed she became pregnant with baby No. 3 during her trip to Cameroon to meet her husband, Kobe Blaise’s, family for the first time.

“When he was born and we found out we were having a boy, we had agreed on Atem,” Emily told Entertainment Tonight about choosing her son’s name in an interview published on Tuesday, May 21. “The baby was conceived in Cameroon, so we wanted a Cameroonian name, so it all kinda lay in place.”

Emily and Kobe’s trip to Africa is currently being documented on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The pair, along with Emily’s parents and their two young children, visited the former underwear model’s homeland for the first time since tying the knot. In addition to the family reunion, Emily also learned Kobe’s parents wanted the couple to have a second traditional wedding ceremony during the trip.

While the 90 Day Fiancé stars shared a warm reception with Kobe’s family, the Cameroon native’s friends weren’t afraid to tell him that they felt his new American wife was “naggy.”

“I always think they’re unhappy in their relationships. Their cultures are really different from our own cultures because in Africa, the women have to be submissive to us,” Kobe’s friend Valery said in a solo interview during the April 7 episode. “But I know over there, it’s not the same, everybody have equal rights and when you can’t maybe express your rights, as being a man as an African, I think you are not happy.”

This led to a harsh confrontation between Emily and Kobe’s friends, where they called the mom of two “bossy” and said that women “stay quiet” when “men talk” in their country. Emily felt she would never be good enough for Kobe “in their eyes,” so she announced that his friends shouldn’t be invited to their second wedding ceremony in Cameroon “if they don’t support the relationship.”

Despite the drama with Kobe’s friends, it didn’t affect Emily and Kobe’s connection as they revealed they were expecting baby No. 3 in November 2023. The TLC personalities welcomed their son only four months later.

“Kobe and I are so excited to share we welcomed a beautiful healthy baby boy to our family!” Emily told Us Weekly on March 18. “Our hearts are overflowing with love watching Koban and Scarlett love on their new baby brother, Atem.”

She added, “He’s the perfect addition to our family, and we are so excited for this new journey as a family of five!”

Emily and Kobe first debuted their relationship on season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé in April 2022 after meeting during a night out in China. After conceiving their son Koban, Emily returned to the United States to give birth while Kobe stayed in China. Unfortunately, the couple’s in-person reunion was delayed by two years due to the COVID pandemic.