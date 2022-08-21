‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Emily and Kobe’s Daughter Scarlett is a Cutie! See Her Most Adorable Photos

90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise had 90 days to get married following Kobe’s arrival in her small hometown of Salina, Kansas. Aside from deciding if they actually wanted to be together — they chose to make things even more difficult by revealing they were expecting baby No. 2.

Emily and Kobe — who share a son named Koban — were warned by Emily parents that she wasn’t to get pregnant with baby No. 2 while they were still under their roof. At the time, Kobe wasn’t working, and all the financial responsibility fell onto Emily’s father.

“You got to do what’s right for Koban and besides, if you don’t think it’s going to work, don’t be afraid to say, ‘Let’s call this thing off,’” her dad explained to her prior to the Cameroon native’s arrival. “I’m supporting everyone for six months, right? One thing for sure, you better not get pregnant.”

However, only weeks later, after two years apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair found themselves in a pharmacy bathroom taking a pregnancy test.

Kobe and Emily revealed that the mom of one had not been taking birth control because Kobe felt that birth control would make it “very difficult” to conceive. They relied on a cycle tracking app and the withdrawal method instead.

“I can’t even believe we are doing a pregnancy test right now,” Emily told Kobe as she frantically opened a test kit during a July 2022 episode.

After receiving two positive results, the pair decided to wait to tell their families until after their nuptials. While Kobe promised Emily he wouldn’t tell her dad, he felt major guilt and was brought to tears for keeping the secret.

“I do respect her father so much and it really hurts, not telling him about the pregnancy ‘cause right now, I feel like he trusts me so much,” Kobe said of the situation. “It’s going to be like I failed him, and I am afraid that I might ruin everything, but I just can’t take this anymore.”

At the season 9 tell-all, the pair revealed they quietly welcomed their first daughter, Scarlett Ann Engowi, on October 5, 2021, weighing in at 9 pounds and 7 ounces.

“Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as part of our family,” Emily told Us Weekly in August 2022. “She completes us and fills our hearts with joy. We have a feeling she won’t be our last.”

Scroll down to see Emily and Kobe’s daughter Scarlett’s cutest photos.