90 Day Fiancé stars Jovi Dufren and Yara Dufren (née Zaya) found themselves applying for the K-1 visa following the Ukrainian native’s surprise pregnancy — but are Jovi and Yara expecting baby No. 2? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Jovi and Yara’s second baby.

Are Jovi and Yara Having a Second Baby?

While the 90 Day Fiancé couple — who share daughter, Mylah, 22 months, — aren’t currently expecting, the pair first sparked baby No. 2 rumors during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all in August 2021 after Yara’s revelation that she missed her period.

Despite the Boujee by Yara founder later confirming she wasn’t pregnant, the reality TV personality sparked rumors again in October 2021 when she uploaded a mirror selfie embracing her bare belly, all while tagging Jovi.

“Yara is pregnant … with a food baby,” Yara’s rep later clarified to In Touch in a statement.

The pair do plan on expanding their family — just not now. “I want to have one more child,” Yara told Us Weekly in April 2021. “For me, it’s a challenge to be a mom by myself because Jovi’s [gone] most of the time at work. I can’t do two babies by myself, it’s impossible. I don’t have my family here. So, I [would] love to have one more baby, but after.”

Jovi and Yara Are Returning For Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The TLC personalities are making their return to TV screens on season 7 of Happily Ever After?. The series is set to document the duo enjoying being first-time parents, however, apart from their heightening relationship issues, Yara is also battling major homesickness and postpartum insecurities.

While the couple considered a trip to visit her family in Ukraine, everything changed when the Russia-Ukraine war breaks out in February 2022.

“My friends are calling me all the time. I just talked to my friend, and she’s like, ‘Yara, I’m so scared. I’m hearing the bombs. I’m hearing the explosions. I don’t want to hear the noise,’” Yara told Fox News Digital that month. “They weren’t prepared. They don’t have enough water. They don’t have enough food. My sister called me and said she tried to go to the supermarket, but there’s not enough food anymore.”