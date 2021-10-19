90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya is not expecting baby No. 2 with husband, Jovi Dufren, the TLC personality’s rep confirms to In Touch exclusively after her recent social media post sparked pregnancy rumors.

“Yara is pregnant … with a food baby,” Yara’s rep tells In Touch in a statement on Tuesday, October 19, hours after the Happily Ever After? star, 26, ignited rumors by sharing a clip showing her bare belly, in which she tagged Jovi, 31.

Upon seeing Yara’s video on her Instagram Stories, several 90 Day enthusiasts began speculating she and Jovi had another child on the way more than a year after their daughter, Mylah Angelina, arrived in September 2020.

The TLC couple previously ignited baby rumors on the season 6 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all when host Shaun Robinson asked the duo if they were planning to have more kids. “I don’t have my, um, how do you call it, Jovi?” Yara said during the special, which aired in August. “Period,” Jovi replied, leading to pregnancy theories. She later confirmed that she was not expecting.

Jovi and Yara are still going strong years after they first met when he was traveling abroad for his work in underwater robotics.

After dating for just a few months, the Ukraine native learned she was pregnant, so Jovi proposed to Yara and filed for her K-1 visa, which would allow her to legally enter the United States as the fiancée of an American citizen. Sadly, Yara suffered a miscarriage but the couple still decided to go through with their plans to marry and later found out they were expecting again.

Fans got to watch the reality star’s road to motherhood on 90 Day Fiancé season 8. It wasn’t until April 2021 that Yara and Jovi finally unveiled their little one’s face.

“Even though I did not want to post her picture, I understand many people will see her Sunday,” Yara wrote before season 6 of HEA? premiered. “I wanted to be the first to show her to the world and I hope this was the right decision.”

After welcoming baby Mylah, Yara said that she did eventually want to expand her family with Jovi but only when the time is right.

“I want to have one more child. Just not now,” she told Us Weekly. “For me, it’s a challenge to be a mom by myself because Jovi’s [gone] most of the time at work. I can’t do two babies by myself, it’s impossible. I don’t have my family here. So, I [would] love to have one more baby, but after.”

It looks like they will be remaining a family of three … for now!