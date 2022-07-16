90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jovi Dufren met his wife Ukraine native Yara Dufren (née Zaya) on an app while traveling overseas for work, but what does the New Orleans resident do for a living other than document his international romance? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Jovi’s net worth, his job and more!

What Is Jovi Dufren’s Job?

Due to Jovi’s job as a remote-operated vehicle or ROV supervisor, he often travels for work. According to the TLC personality’s LinkedIn page, he’s worked in the Oil & Gas industry for almost 15 years.

“I work with underwater robotics,” the 90 Day Fiancé star explained on a May 2021 episode. “Basically, we send a machine underwater, it’s about the size of a car, and it can go down to 12,000 feet. And once it gets down there, I run all the controls for it.”

Jovi’s job requires him to be away from his family for months at a time — a difficulty that was featured in season 6 of the spinoff.

“On top of being away from Yara for the whole time I’m at work, I have to do 12-hour shifts without any distractions, and we don’t even have good service on the boat,” he continued. “I can’t, like, be on my phone the whole time … So that’s something that’s been a problem for us.”

What Is Jovi Dufren’s Net Worth?

While Jovi’s net worth is not currently known, the dad of one makes a good living in his field. According to Glassdoor, his position can average about $177,903 per year.

Apart from his lucrative career, the reality TV star also makes a profit from social media influencing and sending personalized fan videos through Cameo, for which he charges $55.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya Return For Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

The Louisiana native and Boujee by Yara founder are set to return to TV screens on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

The new chapter will document the married couple following the birth of their daughter, Mylah. Apart from battling major homesickness, Yara is also combating postpartum insecurities and relationship issues with Jovi. The pair were considering a trip to Yara’s home of Ukraine but everything changes when the Russia-Ukraine war breaks out in February 2022.