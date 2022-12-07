90 Day Fiancé stars David Toborowsky and Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan) got married on season 5 of the long-running series despite their 24-year age gap and David’s adult daughter Ashley Toborowsky’s major disapproval. But are they still together? Keep reading to get an update on 90 Day Fiancé stars David and Annie’s relationship status in 2022.

What Season Were David and Annie on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

David and Annie debuted their romance on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in October 2017.

The fan-favorite couple then went on to appear on season 3 of 90 Day Happily Ever After? and after several 90 Day: Pillow Talk appearances, the beloved pair were given their own spinoff in January 2022.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars David And Annie Meet?

After divorcing his wife of 21 years, David revealed he lost his job, his home and his cars all before suffering a stroke.

Hitting the restart button on his life, David underwent a major weight transformation and began traveling. While in Thailand, he met Annie while sitting at a bar.

“I happened to hear someone singing, and it was, like, the voice of an angel,” the long-time reality TV star said during his debut on 90 Day Fiancé. “I offered to buy her a drink and we started talking. And we went out from there.”

After “dating for a week or two,” he proposed.

What Happened on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

After arriving in the United States, the engaged couple had to deal with major job and financial issues and even moved into a friend’s storage unit to save money.

The pair also faced heavy criticism from David’s adult daughter Ashley who criticized their 24-year age gap, leading to the infamous scene during season 5 where Ashley threw water in her father’s face during a heated conversation.

Do David and Annie Have Kids?

David has three kids from a previous marriage — daughters, Ashley and Brittani, and a son, Jacob.

The TLC Alums Return For ‘David & Annie: After the 90 Days’

The 90 Day Fiancé alum’s spinoff documented the couple as they returned to Thailand in hopes to get visas for Annie’s brother, Jordan, and cousin, Amber, to go to school in America. While during the season 1 finale they learned that the teenagers’ student visas were denied, they vowed not to give up and keep trying for the next school year.

In December 2022, David and Annie returned for season 2 in another attempt to get visas for her family members — however, the two seemingly sparked baby speculation after the teaser showed the Thailand native consulting with a doctor after revealing she hadn’t gotten her period for more than three months.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s David and Annie Still Together?

David and Annie are still together! Annie recently shared the pair were putting up festive winter decorations in their new Arizona home.

“First Christmas tree in our new home,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum wrote in December 2022, alongside a cute clip of the pair decorating a Christmas tree.