90 Day Fiancé star Manuel Vélez is finally in the United States with his fiancée, Ashley Michelle, and they’re documenting the 90-day lead up to them walking down the aisle on season 10 of the series. The Ecuador native made a major life change by moving overseas without telling his family. While Manuel’s known to be away from his home for long periods of time due to his job, fans are curious just exactly how the TLC star makes money.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Manuel’s Job?

It is unclear what Manuel’s profession was while living in Ecuador. It’s assumed he worked in the construction field as he initially wasn’t interested in moving to the States to be with Ashley but recognized that he could get work pretty easily in the field — seemingly hinting at previous experience.

Manuel is a dad of two kids, and they’ve become accustomed to their dad’s word schedule — which makes it easy for Manuel to move to America without telling his family.

“They’re used to him being away for work for long stretches of time,” Ashley said of his two older children, aged 12 and 14, during the October 22 episode. “But I at least hope that they know about me.”

How Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Manuel Make Money?

Manuel earns a paycheck for his appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. His exact salary hasn’t been confirmed, though 90 Day Fiancé cast members tend to make between $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

Why Did 90 Day Fiance’s Manuel and Ashley Argue About Money?

During a therapy session, Ashley revealed that the night before, Manuel told her that he “had” to send $250 to his family back home at the end of the month.

“You can’t work so I am being required to do it,” Ashley privately told cameras during the November 19 episode. “So when were you going to have a conversation with me about what it is you were promising others in my name?”

Ashley previously questioned Manuel’s intentions about their relationship after his family wouldn’t stop “blowing up” her phone to speak with him and learning he had family local in New York.

She was grateful Manuel had family nearby for close support but wanted him to make sure he was there for their relationship. “They are secondary,” Ashley emphasized during the October 29 episode. “I’m not saying this man is here for a visa. I truly believe he loves me, but I also believe that if things don’t work out and if we don’t get married, he has no intention of going back to Ecuador.”