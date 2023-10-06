Witchy talents! 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Michelle may have a new career path as a reality TV star following her overseas romance with fiancé, Manuel, but the season 10 newbie has already established herself in the United States as a “spiritual entrepreneur.”

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley’s Job?

Ashley is 31 from Rochester, New York, and considers herself to be a witch. The TLC personality specializes in tarot, astrology and shadow work.

“I was born spiritual as f—k. I’ve always shared a deep connection with water, the earth beneath my feet and a knowing in my gut that there is more than just the confined walls of the earth,” she captioned a September 2023 Instagram post. “Stepping into my witchcraft head first was scary. It was scary telling my parents that I’m going to build a business centered around spiritual awakenings.”

On her business website, she offers mentorship and a resource library for those who have decided “to put their spiritual development first.”

“With a bachelor’s degree in biology and having gone to school for business, my inquisitive nature is the perfect match for some of the more esoteric topics in spirituality, religion, science and magick,” she proudly displayed online to her clients. “Join me lightworkers as we uncover the greatest gifts that Spirit has to offer.”

What Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Do For a Living?

Apart from her spiritual work, the self-proclaimed witch earns a paycheck for her appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. While it isn’t known exactly how much money she receives for the reality TV stint, the franchise reportedly pays its cast members between $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

Ashley also earns money on Cameo, where fans can order personalized video messages. She charges $15 per video and also offers personalized tarot card readings.

How Does Manuel Feel About Ashley Being a Witch?

Prior to his arrival from Ecuador, Ashley worried about how her fiancé would receive her “witchy practice.”

“When I met Manuel in Ecuador, we became engaged after like, a week,” the business owner explained in a teaser clip shared by the network on September 12. “But I haven’t told him I am a witch.”

While Ashley is unsure how Manuel would receive her business, it’s clear her family isn’t convinced about the relationship. “There are some red flags, people don’t want to be around him,” a family member is heard saying in the clip. Meanwhile, another added, “You want to spend the rest of your life with this man?”