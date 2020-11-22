Hot mama! 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star Anny Francisco showed off her post-baby body in a sexy crop top and mini skirt just three months after giving birth to her first child with husband Robert Springs.

Anny, 30, looked smoking in a black and purple lace long-sleeve button-up shirt that was buttoned low to show off her cleavage and tied in the front to flaunt her flat tummy. She paired the top with a black leather mini skirt to flaunt her lean legs and black high-heeled ankle boots. She completed her look with dangling earrings, a high braided ponytail and full glam complete with lashes and a deep red lip.

“Be a better for you [sic], you have to be self-motivated and want better for yourself and everyone [two pink hearts emoji],” the Dominican Republic native captioned the photo, offering advice to her followers about how she shed her pregnancy weight.

Anny’s fellow 90 Day Fiancé franchise stars complimented her in the comments. “Omg [heart eyes emoji] [fire emoji],” 90 Day Fiancé season 7 alum Jasmin Lahtinen Abelard wrote. “Que hermosa! [red heart emoji],” 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 1 alum Abby St. Germain added. “Gorg,” 90 Day Fiancé season 7 alum Emily Larina wrote with three red heart emojis. “Gorgeous!!” 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk costar Loren Brovarnik commented. Her husband, Robert, gushed over her as well. “Killing it,” the 41-year-old commented with four fire emojis, a red heart emoji and a 100 points emoji.

It seems the couple started their weight loss and fitness journeys together after they welcomed their first child, daughter Brenda Aaliyah, in July. Robert has shared snaps while hitting the gym and the couple often document their healthy home cooking via Instagram Story.

Anny previously revealed during an Instagram Q&A that she gained 35 pounds during her pregnancy. One month after giving birth, she had already shed 20 of those pounds and revealed she would working to lose an additional 15 pounds by staying active and drinking tons of water.

The brunette bombshell recently responded to haters who speculated about the reason why she and Robert have not shared photos of their baby girl’s face on social media since her birth.

“I’m not interested [in] attention, neither [in] money,” Anny wrote via her Instagram Story on November 13. “As a mother, my job is to protect her as much as I can. She has [no] price. She is a perfect baby girl, has no problems or defects. If we are not showing her to the world, [it’s because it’s] not time yet!”