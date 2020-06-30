He always keeps it real! 90 Day Fiancé alum Blake Abelard cracked up when asked about his sex life with wife Jasmin Lahtinen, before confirming it’s been “good” in a candid new interview on Monday, June 29.

“You know, it’s been happening more and requested more during this quarantine … because I’m home more. Ever since quarantine, that’s been happening,” the TLC alum shared while appearing on the Domenick Nati Show.

Blake said he and his leading lady are often questioned about their baby plans, too. The TV personality revealed they are definitely planning on having children and “it will happen,” but they are not trying to conceive a bundle of joy at this moment. In April, the season 7 stars did expand their brood with a precious kitten named Oliver.

Courtesy of Blake Abelard/Instagram

During the interview, he also shared heartwarming details about their intimate wedding ceremony. The venue they chose was located in Woodland Hills, California, and he grew up near the stunning place they exchanged their vows.

“It was all real close people, all close friends. My dad was there. Her parents were there,” the reality star said. “And her sister was there.”

Blake also reflected on his 90 Days stint and said some things were “exaggerated” to “an extent.”

“I’m not gonna say, ‘Oh, this is completely false.’ But, you know, there are things that have been exaggerated that made it seem worse than it was, or worse than it is,” he explained. “For example, the music thing.”

“She doesn’t like my music or whatever. Obviously, when we’re being filmed we’re talking about it, but you don’t hear the full conversation. You hear little parts of it. So it seems that way. Yeah, of course, we said it. But it depends on the context. You don’t know the context of how we say it,” the producer added.

Courtesy of Blake Abelard/Instagram

“We shot crazy cool stuff that was left out,” the recording artist noted. “So it just seems like my friends are nagging her, she’s not getting along with them, she hates my music, she’s using me, and she just wants to be with her sister. But the stuff that was actually cool and loving and nice, you know, you missed.”

Despite some good moments being skipped over, Blake said he would totally be “down” to do 90DF again or appear on Pillow Talk.