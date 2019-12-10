NoFilter! '90 Day Fiancé' Star Angela Deem Shows Off Plastic Surgery Results

No filter here! Angela Deem shared a beaming selfie showing off her new look on Instagram, shortly after opening up about getting Botox during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. In the portrait, the TV personality is all smiles as she flaunts her complexion and it looks like she is very pleased with the results of her cosmetic procedure.

Angela, 54, can even be seen wearing a “Michael” necklace in the photo to show love to her Nigerian beau, Michael Ilesanmi. After seeing the comments accusing her of enhancing the image, she decided to set the record straight. “Lmao don’t do filters baby, but thank you all for the positive vibes,” the reality star replied.

During episode 6 of 90DF, the Maury alum spoke candidly about why she was interested in getting plastic surgery. “I want to look as fresh as I can and maybe a little younger. OK, a lot younger,” Angela said, noting how she wanted to impress Michael.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

The couple previously appeared on two seasons of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and they have since made their debut on the original series.

Last week, Angela and Michael, 31, discussed their plans for the future. He talked about preparing for his visa interview so they can start gearing up for his move to Georgia — if all goes well. On top of that, the dynamic duo is hoping to conceive a child, but they might need to find a different egg donor than her daughter.

With so much on the line, Angela mentioned how his interview is critical at this point in time.

“If Michael fails this interview, I told him, ‘we’re probably done,'” the TLC star said. “What else is there to do? I don’t have the strength. I’m not getting younger. It’s either the K-1 or K-done.”

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

Just a few days ago, Angela fired back at the viewers who constantly ridicule her online. “I see some people talking bad about me and my daughter (family). You know nothing and don’t deserve any explanation,” she wrote, possibly referring to her heated feud with Avery Mills on the Before the 90 Days tell-all back in October.

“I don’t take any nonsense,” the Florida native wrote. “I and Michael only need positive vibes, not negativity.”