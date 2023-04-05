90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem clapped back at a fan who called her out for being “one-sided” in her marriage with, Michael Ilesanmi, as she revealed plans to meet her online crush Billy in person.

The Hazlehurst, Georgia, native, 57, took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 4, to reveal she planned to attend a fundraiser and book launch in Toronto, Canada, in support of her social media friend, who would also be in attendance. In the post, while the two were not in the same place, Angela and Billy smiled alongside each other in a collage post, as she encouraged others to support the cause. However, fans were quick to call out the TLC star for her hypocrisy toward her husband under the post.

“But yet her husband can’t have an IG to make money,” one user wrote. Another added, “It’s always one-sided with you.”

“Get a life,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum commented back to the criticism. “And stay out of mine.”

“Is Michael OK with that?” a third follower chimed in. “But you’re not OK with him having Instagram. That’s not a good thing.”

In another blunt reply, the TLC personality wrote, “That’s none of your business honey.”

Angela’s April 19 trip to Toronto comes one month after In Touch confirmed that she and Michael, 34, got back together after a brief split. “Yes, I can confirm they are back together again,” an insider told In Touch on March 8. “Michael did cheat on her, and Angela got back with him.”

Their reconciliation followed after In Touch exclusively broke the news of the TLC couple’s split in January, after fans watched the couple’s dramatic stint on season 7 of ​90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

While she initially went overseas to work on their long-distance marriage, Angela returned to the United States, and found out that her husband had been unfaithful during their recent reunion. ​Angela said she learned about Michael’s cheating scandal after a friend revealed damaging text messages and voice notes that Michael sent to another woman.

“I’m trying to call you now. You’re not picking up. I’ve been busy trying to sort things out. OK? Just trust me, please,” Michael told the other woman as Angela played the recording during the December 18, 2022, episode. “Also, I have some money coming to your side. I will let you know, OK? I will call you, please. I love you, and I miss you.” The voice recording concluded with the reality TV personality making kissing sounds.

Angela addressed the Nigeria native’s infidelities during the season 7 tell-all, which aired in January. During the special, Angela also dropped the bombshell that Michael had told another woman he loved while he was in bed with his wife.

However, prior to Michael’s infidelity, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple butted heads over Angela’s online relationship with Billy, who was an ex-stripper from Canada. During the spinoff, Angela admitted to Michael she had a “TikTok crush” on Billy and blamed him for ignoring her, which was why she formed a connection in the first place.

“Billy is just a crushable man, just look at him,” she confessed in a private confessional during a November 2022 episode. “He’s not only good looking, he’s charismatic, but, it’s a crush. It’s not an affair. And this relationship would’ve never worked because I love my husband. Like, you just don’t stop loving somebody.”

Angela also revealed to Michael that she had plans to visit Billy in Canada as she wanted to help him through his kidney disease.

“I have a sick friend who needs my help, I just want to help him, wash his dishes, cook his food,” she said in another scene. However, Michael felt his wife going to Canada to see another man was “taking it too far.”