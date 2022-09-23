Making a statement. 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem planned a surprise trip to see her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, after he expressed he didn’t like her new appearance following her 112 lb. weight loss.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 25, episode of the TLC show shared by People, Angela, 56, prepared to surprise Michael, 34, by visiting him in Nigeria. The trip marked the first time he would see her in person since she underwent weight loss surgery.

“I don’t wanna be cute,” Angela told her friend Rene while shopping. “I want to be sexy. Last time I was there, I was 276 pounds. I am going there 164, but Rene, he hasn’t said one word in the last two years about how good I’ve looked.”

Angela went through with the surgery without considering Michael’s concerns that her breast size would be reduced as a result of the procedure. In a previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Michael expressed his dislike of the results while FaceTiming his wife.

“It’s quite different from previous ones,” he told Angela’s surgeon via FaceTime. “I don’t think this is big.”

The surgeon replied, “Your husband looks really hurt.”

Angela went on to explain that showing off her new figure is not the only reason she wants to visit Michael. She added that she hoped the trip would make him think about how he’s treating her amid her concerns that he’s scamming her for money.

“I hope I look so good to Michael that he’s gonna regret how he’s been treating me and what he’s been doing to me,” the California native said in a confessional. “I want to save this marriage, but the reality is, if I find out Michael is scamming me, this marriage is over immediately.”

She told Rene she’s worried her husband is “just using me to get over here [to the U.S.].” Angela added that she considered telling him, “That’s what I’ve got in my head now because of how you’ve treated me. Like, you ain’t doing it for love.”

Also in the teaser clip, Angela explained that another motive for the surprise trip was to search through Michael’s phone. “Surprise motherf—er,” she said. “I want to surprise him because I’m going through that motherf—ing phone. That’s how I roll.”

The couple met in 2017 on social media. After they developed a long-distance relationship, Angela traveled to Nigeria to meet him in person for the first time. The pair eventually filed for Michael’s K-1 visa, which was later denied.

Angela and Michael later exchanged vows in Africa in January 2020 because it was the only way to bring him to the United States on a CR-1 visa, which allows the spouse of an American citizen to enter the country and obtain a green card.

Despite their nuptials, the couple – who first appeared on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days – haven’t been able to reunite in the U.S. “Michael and I have been waiting on this spousal visa for two years and … we still haven’t got approval,” Angela explained during a June 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries. “The wait is tough, so I just decided in the meantime to focus on my health.”

Angela has been open about the strain in their relationship during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, noting that she doesn’t trust her husband.

“The biggest challenge our marriage is facing right now is the shady s—t Michael’s doing,” she said in a confessional during the September 11 episode. “He hardly ever calls. And when he does call, it’s only about the visa or that he needs money. And on top of that, he’s put his Instagram up [despite] knowing I’m against it. He even went so far as to block me.”