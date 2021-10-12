90 Day Fiancé star Amira Lollysa shared a message stating that she stands “with all women” after her franchise costar Geoffrey Paschel was found guilty of assault charges on October 7.

Lollysa, 28, took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on Paschel’s legal troubles on Tuesday, October 12, after previously speaking out about the matter.

Courtest of Amira/Instagram

“I stand with all women scared of a man,” the TLC personality wrote in another message seen by Daily Soap Dish. “I wish the victim peace within her heart. Redemption comes with asking for forgiveness. That’s what I wish him.”

Lollysa later uploaded another Instagram Story posted by a fan of the show on October 12, which praised her for taking a stand, reading, “Instead of continuing to highlight all those who still stand behind [Geoffrey Paschel], let’s start shining light on all of those that stand behind victims of domestic violence.”

Just last week, a jury found Paschel, 44, guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call stemming from a domestic dispute incident involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in June 2019.

As a result, Judge Kyle Hixson revoked the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star’s bond and ordered him into police custody.

Paschel’s sentencing hearing is set to take place on December 3, 2021, and the TV personality is facing anywhere between 12 and 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole due to his past criminal history.

Courtest of Amira/Instagram; Inset Courtesy of Geoffrey Paschel

Paschel starred on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, during which he got engaged to Russia native Varya Malina on the show, but he was not invited to attend the tell-all taping due to the charges against him.

“I’m not sad that I wasn’t on it,” he said in an Instagram Live about the tell-all in June 2020, revealing his plans to eventually share their relationship status. “The mentality of keeping me off the tell-all because somebody said something is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard in my life. … I want my court case to be over with, and as soon as my court case is over with, then my life will proceed.”

Paschel’s other ex Mary Wallace, who also appeared in season 4, was seen in the courtroom when he was found guilty and taken into custody. Malina was not present during the trial and has since deactivated her Instagram account amid rumors they split before his hearing.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.