While fans were first introduced to Alexei Brovarnik on 90 Day Fiancé, the Israel native is more than just a reality star. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, how he makes a living and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Alexei Brovarnik’s Net Worth?

Alexei has an estimated net worth of $500,000, according to several outlets.

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Alexei Brovarnik Make a Living?

Before moving to the United States to be with his wife, Loren Brovarnik, Alexei worked as a medic in Israel.

After obtaining his citizenship in January 2020, it appears that he pursued a similar career as an essential worker in America. He worked as a paramedic amid the COVID-19 lockdown in Hollywood, Florida.

Additionally, Alexei currently works full-time as a warehouse manager at Invicta Watch Group.

It appears that he has worked with the company for years and posted about running a race with his colleagues in October 2017. “Proudly representing team Invicta at Fire Hero 5k Run,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

How Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Alexei Brovarnik Make Money?

Alexei also makes money by appearing on the TLC shows, having starred on several of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs before landing his family’s show, Alexei & Loren: After the 90 Days. While his exact salary as a reality TV star hasn’t been revealed, it’s been reported the cast’s compensation is on a sliding scale.

“90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” an insider previously told Radar, adding that the stars that appear on their own spinoffs make more money.

After Alexei and Loren captured the attention of fans during their debut on 90 Day Fiancé in 2015, they went on to star on the shows 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and Pillow Talk. Meanwhile, season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premiered in December 2022.

Another source of income for Alexei comes from taping videos from fans on Cameo. According to his profile, he charges fans $30 for personalized videos and $210 for business videos.

How Long Has Alexei Brovarnik Been Married to Loren Brovarnik?

After meeting in 2013 when Loren was visiting Israel on her Birthright trip, the pair tied the knot in 2015.

The couple have since welcomed kids Shai Josef, Asher Noah and Ariel Raya.

While they currently reside in Florida, Alexei and Loren have been considering moving to Israel during the current season of their TLC reality show.