Teamwork makes the dream work! Loren and Alexei Brovarnik returned to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise on discovery+’s spinoff 90 Day Diaries. In episode 1, the season 3 stars shared an update and revealed how they juggled going back to work to their full-time jobs while adjusting to life as first-time parents with their son, Shai, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In preparation for my first day of work, Alex is setting up my workspace for me. They sent me everything, all of my supplies,” Loren, 32, explained. “I can’t believe maternity leave is over. I’ve never worked from home and people have been doing and I haven’t, so I’m a little nervous [about] how I’m going to be able to juggle all of it.”

Loren works as an admin but she was off for several weeks for maternity leave after she gave birth to Shai in April 2020. Alex, 31, worked as a medic in his native country of Israel before he moved to the United States to be with Loren. It seems he pursued a similar career as an essential worker in America, as he leaves the house to report to work amid the lockdown in Hollywood, Florida.

“I’m very lucky to have such a strong, technologically savvy, handsome husband to help me with everything,” she gushed in her confessional.

The couple originally planned for his mother to travel from Israel to stay with them for a few months to help care for Shai, 9 months. They also had an arrangement with Loren’s mother, who also lives in Florida, where she would visit regularly to help amid their adjustment to first-time parents. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to their plans.

The only solution to juggling work and a newborn was to split their household chores and parenting duties evenly. In an adorable scene, Loren and Alexei took turns giving baby Shai his bath — which the bouncing baby boy thoroughly enjoyed.

“We’re such a team, we’re in such a routine,” Loren said. As for their sleeping arrangements, Loren and baby Shai sleep together in the couple’s master bedroom while Alexei sleeps in Shai’s room. That way, when Loren wakes up every two hours in the middle of the night to breast-feed Shai, Alexei won’t be disturbed and he can get a full night’s sleep so he can be energized for work.

“I really miss having Alex next to me in bed, but I will say this: he is so tall and he sleeps on an angle, the bed could be the biggest bed in the world i’ll still have this itty bitty space,” Loren said with a laugh. “I’m kind of enjoying having a big bed to myself.

The next day marked Loren’s first day back working from home, which means she would also be by herself while tending to the baby while Alex was his job. It went smoothly, despite one part of her day where Shai was being fussy while she was struggling with a computer freezing issue.

In honor of her first day back at work as a new mom, Alex brought home dinner which was takeout from Loren’s favorite local sushi restaurant and wine. The couple enjoyed a quiet date night at home while little Shai napped.

“I was so worried about losing myself when I became a mom so little moments like this remind me of us pre-Shai,” Loren gushed. “It’s just nice, even if it’s just for a few minutes.”

