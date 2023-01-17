Making bank! Loren Brovarnik got her start on TV by appearing on 90 Day Fiancé and has continued her reality TV career by starring on Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.

What Is Loren Brovarnik’s Net Worth?

Loren has an estimated net worth of $750,000, according to multiple outlets.

How Does Loren Brovarnik Make Money?

When Loren made her first appearance during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, she was working as an executive assistant in New York City.

After marrying Alexei Brovarnik in 2015 and becoming a mother, Loren now works from home as an administrator.

“I love what I do,” the TLC personality said of her job during a January 2021 episode of 90 Day Diaries.

In addition to working as an administrator, Loren has shared that she aspires for her kids – Shai Josef, Asher Noah and Ariel Raya – to follow in her footsteps and become child models like she was when she was younger.

“I’m biased, but I think we got some very cute kids,” she said during a December 2022 episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. “So why not try momager?”

How Else Does Loren Brovarnik Make Money?

Loren also makes money by appearing on the TLC shows. While her exact salary from the network hasn’t been revealed, it has been reported the cast’s compensation is on a sliding scale.

“90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” an insider previously told Radar, noting that the stars that land their own spinoffs end up making more money.

After making an impression on fans while appearing on 90 Day Fiancé, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and Pillow Talk, Loren and Alexei scored their own spinoff in 2022. Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premiered in December 2022.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Additionally, Loren receives paychecks for her work as a social media influencer. She regularly promotes products from brands including ViaCord and LoveSac with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The Florida native also makes money by recording videos for fans on Cameo. According to her profile, fans can buy personalized videos for $49, business videos for $2,000, live video calls for $144 and a quick message for $4.