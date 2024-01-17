11000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton worried that her sister Amy Slaton was having a “midlife crisis breakdown” as she navigated her divorce from Michael Halterman.

Fans watched Amy, 36, get sick after she and Tammy, 37, attended a Zumba class during the Tuesday, January 16, episode. She then revealed that she hadn’t been taking her medication or sleeping with her CPAP machine, which helps her breathe amid her sleep apnea struggles.

While talking to Tammy, Amanda Halterman and Misty Slaton, Amy stormed out of the room when her sisters confronted her about her deteriorating health.

“I feel like she is having a mental breakdown like I did,” Tammy said. “This is her breaking.”

Tammy further speculated that Amy’s divorce from Michael, 41, played into her health problems. “Ever since she left Michael I think Amy’s having a midlife crisis breakdown and it’s making her sick,” the reality star said in a confessional.

She added that she wanted to help Amy through the difficult time, but admitted it was “hard” to talk to her sister amid the divorce and custody battle over their sons Gage, 3, and Glenn, 18 months.

“I know exactly how Amy feels. I’ve been there. I stopped caring about myself, stopped caring about everything,” Tammy continued. “I do know how hard it is to pull yourself out of it.”

Michael filed for dissolution of marriage with children against his ex-wife in March 2023. He listed their date of separation as February 24, 2023, while he did not disclose the reason behind their split in the filing.

The divorce was ultimately finalized on September 6, 2023, according to legal records viewed by The U.S. Sun. Additionally, both Amy and Michael were ordered to split custody of their sons.

Viewers have watched Amy come to terms with their separation during season 5 of the reality show, which premiered in December 2023. During the January 9 episode, Amy slammed Michael when he asked to have 50/50 custody of their children when they attended their first divorce court hearing.

TLC

“Michael wants 50/50 custody but I’m thinking 70/30,” she explained in a confessional. “I was the chef, I was the cook, I was the nanny, I was everything in that house. He was the video game player.”

Amy explained that she had “full custody” at the time of the hearing, while Michael had supervised visitations on the weekends. The Kentucky native continued, “And I don’t think he wants more custody. He don’t take care of them. It’s either me or his mom.”

She later admitted she was shocked when Michael claimed he was an “equal parent” during the hearing.

“I raise those kids. I made the bath waters. You don’t know how your f–king son likes his bath water, don’t play with me,” Amy angrily told Amanda during the episode. Her sister then replied, “There should be no reason why he needs extra days with the kids when he’s not even gonna take care of ‘em. It’s not you gonna be having the kids, it’s gonna be your mother.”