Fans were first introduced to Tammy Slaton’s husband, Caleb Willingham, during season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, but what does he do for a living? Keep reading to find out details about Caleb’s job, how he makes money and more.

‘1000-Lb Sisters’: What Is Caleb Willingham’s Job?

In a clip from the season 4 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which aired in March 2023, Tammy’s brother Chris Combs grilled Caleb about his past jobs. “You know, I’ve done a little bit of everything,” he said. “I’ve trimmed trees … uh, [I’ve done] fast food work.”

How Does Caleb Willingham Make Money?

It is unclear what Caleb currently does to make money, though he has appeared on multiple episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters throughout the show’s fourth season.

Though neither Tammy or her sister Amy Slaton have disclosed how much money they earn per episode, it’s speculated that the amount could be relative to other reality stars.

“For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end,” Business Insider reported. “And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

How Did Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham Meet?

Tammy and Caleb met at an Ohio-based weight loss treatment center while they were both patients. The TLC star had checked herself into the facility for food addiction in November 2021, while Caleb had been a patient there for nearly a year, though the two didn’t cross paths until Tammy had an unexpected extended stay at the rehab center due to a trach infection.

She explained during a March 2023 episode that he was just “starting to come out of his room ‘cause he had health issues,” while Caleb later revealed his best friend’s wife found Tammy on social media and it inspired him to get serious about his own health.

When Did Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham Get Engaged?

Though the pair got engaged in October 2022, fans finally saw the special moment play out on camera during a March 2023 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“So today, I decided I’d set up a little something for Tammy,” Caleb said in a confessional. “I’m rounding everyone up — our friends, even the staff — and at this point she knows something’s up because why is she in the parking lot? She starts shaking a little bit and turning red and doing everything that’s absolutely adorable to me about her.”

TLC

When Did Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham Get Married?

Tammy and Caleb tied the knot in November 2022, and their intimate ceremony was featured on the season 4 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in,” Tammy said. “It was magical.”