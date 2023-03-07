Sibling time! 1000-Lb. Sisters stars Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton were spotted attending an MMA event.

On Friday, March 3, Southern Indiana Combat Production shared photos via Facebook of Tammy, 36, and Amy, 35, posing at the event.

“SICP was surprised by these two beautiful ladies! The 1000lb sisters are SICP fans!!!” the company captioned the photos. “Thank you to Amy and Tammy for showing us some love! We are going to put a show on for you to talk about for years to come!”

In the pictures, the sisters smiled for the camera as they held up an MMA belt. Tammy showed off her impressive weight loss while rocking a striped romper.

Fans have watched Tammy’s health journey as worked to lose enough weight to undergo weight loss surgery. During ​the February 7 episode of the TLC show, Tammy reached a major milestone when she lost enough weight in order to qualify for the procedure.

Knowing that she needed to weigh 550 pounds, the reality star was shocked when she learned that she was actually 534.7 pounds.

“When I got on the scale and seeing the scale was 534.7, I kind of stopped breathing for a second,” Tammy said in a confessional. “I’m like 14 ​pounds under my goal weight from over 700. That’s a huge drop.”

Meanwhile, Amy appeared to be in good spirits during the outing amid speculation that she split from her husband, Michael Halterman.

She reportedly moved out of their shared home in Kentucky with their two sons, Gage and Glenn, according to The Sun.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” a source told the publication ​on February 27, claiming that the TV personality and the kids have been staying with Tammy. “They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

However, neither Amy nor Michael, 40, have publicly spoken about the split rumors. Reps did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The couple met in high school, while they tied the knot in March 2019 during a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” Amy said during the 1000-Lb. Sisters premiere in January 2020. “I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

They welcomed Gage in November 2020, while he became a big brother when Amy gave birth to Glenn in July 2022.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Tammy and Amy during their recent outing.