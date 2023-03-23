Cancel OK
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton and Husband Caleb Willingham’s Most NSFW Sex Comments

There’s no denying the passion between 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton and her husband Caleb Willingham. Amid their whirlwind romance and marriage, they’ve had some pretty spicy things to say about one another.

The couple aren’t the only ones to have NSFW comments about their union. Her sister and costar, Amy Slaton, and their brother, Chris Combs, discussed how Caleb’s size might impact his ability to have sex.

“I bet he hasn’t seen his wiener in like five years,” Amy chuckled in a March 17 teaser shared by TLC. Chris shot back, “Look I don’t want to know nothing about that,” as he recalled an awkward piece of advice his grandmother once shared with him.

“Grandma said that where there’s a will, there’s a way. And Tammy can stand up and back it up on him,” Chris explained.

“Not for that long!” Amy shot back, as Chris quipped, “It don’t matter it don’t take that long [sic].”

The heat between Tammy and Caleb rose quickly, as after the pair met at an Ohio-based weight loss center and got engaged in October 2022.  The got married the following month.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” she told People on November 20, 2022. “I’m married now!”

Fate brought the pair together, as Tammy was scheduled to be discharged at an earlier date  but was forced to stay against her wishes after experiencing a serious trach infection. Caleb had been at the same facility for nearly a year, but he only started coming out of his room and being around others “‘cause he had health issues,” Tammy explained during the March 7 episode.

While Amy may have had some NSFW fun at Tammy’s expense, the mother of two had reservations about her sister’s marriage, but Amy still served as Tammy’s maid of honor.

“I’m genuinely trying to give Tammy everything she wanted in a wedding, but I’m just so scared it’s gonna end up in travesty,” Amy confessed in the March 14 episode. “What if you end up going home and figuring out you just didn’t wanna be married after all? Once they get home and reality sets in, who knows what’ll happen?”

Tammy and Caleb ultimately married at the weight loss center, which was shown during the March 21 episode. “Coming in, I was skeptical on Caleb, and I still am but,” Amy told cameras. “Made a little bit better knowing that he is here for Tammy, and he does love her.”

Scroll down for Tammy and Caleb’s most NSFW comments about each other. 

