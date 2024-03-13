1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton embraced her thinner figure while posing in a strapless black gown amid her weight loss journey.

“Serving body baby with a dash of low self esteem but we doing the damn thing!!!” Amy, 36, wrote alongside a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, March 12, which included a photo of her wearing the dress as “Bad Bitch” by Lexy Panterra played.

Several of Amy’s social media followers took to the comments section to praise her appearance and progress. “So gorg Amy! That dress looks sooo beautiful on you,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Yes B get it girl … So proud of ur accomplishments!”

“Your smile is glowing! Make sure you take care of yourself!” someone else chimed in, while an additional person called the outfit a “revenge dress” following her split from ex-husband Michael Halterman.

Fans have been watching Amy and her sister Tammy Slaton undergo fitness journeys since their reality show premiered on TLC in January 2020. Not only have fans watched the sisters drop weight, but they have also gotten intimate looks into their love lives.

Following her split from Michael, 41, in February 2023, Amy briefly moved on with ex Tony Rodgers before she revealed her relationship with boyfriend Kevin. She made the announcement by sharing a photo of flowers and a card in which he called her his “queen” via TikTok in February. “How can someone be so kind!!” Amy captioned the post. “Not knowing this was my favorite flower or my grandma [sic] favorite flowers, thank u @Kevin u really know how to make a girl [sic] night.”

Despite publicly revealing their romance with fans, Amy insisted that her sons – Gage, 3, and Glenn, 20 months – haven’t met Kevin yet.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/TikTok

“I also forgot to mention, um, there was a big question. When is Kevin gonna meet your boys?” she told her fans in a TikTok on February 25. “Me and him talked about it. He has three kids of his own. We talked about it, and first things first, he’s gonna meet Michael. You gotta meet my kids’ daddy first and build that bond, and then maybe in a year.”

After the Kentucky native said that a year may seem “so far,” she explained that she plans to do things differently than her last relationship.

“I know that’s stupid, but with Tony, he moved right on it,” Amy said. “But with Kevin, we’re doing this right. Like, I’m not meeting his kids, and he ain’t meeting my kids for almost a year. But first things first, you got a better trust with Michael, because at the end of the day, they his kids, too.”