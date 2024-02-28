Days after introducing fans to new boyfriend Kevin, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton revealed that she does not plan on letting him meet her sons any time soon.

“I also forgot to mention, um, there was a big question. When is Kevin gonna meet your boys?” Amy, 36, said via TikTok on Sunday, February 25. “Me and him talked about it. He has three kids of his own. We talked about it, and first things first, he’s gonna meet Michael. You gotta meet my kids’ daddy first and build that bond, and then maybe in a year.”

While Amy acknowledged that a year may seem “so far,” she added that she plans to do things differently than in her last relationship.

“I know that’s stupid, but with Tony, he moved right on it,” she continued. “But with Kevin, we’re doing this right. Like, I’m not meeting his kids, and he ain’t meeting my kids for almost a year. But first things first, you got a better trust with Michael, because at the end of the day, they his kids, too.”

It’s unclear when or how Amy and Kevin met, as she was last known to be dating Tony Rodgers following her 2023 divorce from Michael Halterman. However, Amy was already calling him her “king” in her first social media post with the father of three.

After knowing each other since high school, Amy and Michael got married in March 2019. They welcomed sons Gage, born in November 2020, and Glenn, born in July 2022, before Michael filed for divorce in March 2023.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/TikTok

At the time of his filing, the father of two requested that he and Amy receive temporary joint custody of both their children and that neither of them would be allowed to publicly discuss their divorce, according to court documents exclusively obtained by In Touch. He also requested a civil restraining order, which prevented Michael and Amy from being within 500 feet of each other.

The divorce was finalized on September 6, 2023, and the pair were ordered to split custody of Gage and Glenn.

Following her split, Amy began dating Tony, who was first seen attending son Glenn’s birthday party in August 2023. The reality star hard launched her relationship with Tony via TikTok that November. “A&a 4ever,” she captioned the series of loved-up photos.

While she never publicly addressed their split, new boyfriend Kevin shared a series of photos with Amy on February 8 with Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown’s song “Thank God” playing in the background, to which Amy commented, “Our song.”

When asked how they met, Kevin responded, “I can’t tell.”