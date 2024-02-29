1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton has a new man in her life! Amy has been documenting her blossoming relationship with a man named Kevin on her TikTok account, bringing fans along for their first few dates.

The first glimpse of Kevin came in a February 2, 2024, TikTok post, in which Amy shared a photo of flowers and a card that read “To my queen,” signed by him with a heart.

“How can someone be so kind!!” Amy captioned the post. “Not knowing this was my favorite flower or my grandma [sic] favorite flowers, thank u @Kevin u really know how to make a girl [sic] night.”

Who Is Amy Slaton’s Boyfriend Kevin?

Kevin, who goes by “Mr. Dad” online, has amassed more than 4,100 followers on TikTok since he posted his first video on February 4, 2024.

Though he is new to TikTok, he is no stranger to social media, having been active on YouTube since August 2022. On his YouTube channel, Mrdad2021TN, Kevin posts videos that cover topics ranging from video games, to tattoos to his personal life updates.

In a video posted to his channel on December 18, 2023, Kevin informed his followers that he was going through a “crisis in real life” and would be taking a break from the platform indefinitely.

Although he didn’t offer his subscribers specifics on his situation, Kevin hinted that his break from YouTube was related to problems with his family, writing at the time, “Nothing means more than your family. And when your family is gone…then you are in a nightmare.”

He added that he was currently “without [his] family” and that every waking moment for him was “pure torture.” According to Amy in a February 24, 2024, TikTok post, Kevin has three children, but it is unclear whether he was referring to them in this video.

Kevin has since returned and posted several videos to his channel.

What Has Amy Slaton’s Boyfriend Kevin Said About Their Relationship?

In the wake of the news that Kevin was dating Amy, he claimed to have hired “private investigators” to take down people trying to ruin his reputation.

Kevin warned viewers to “step back” unless they had “tens of thousands of dollars” to spend on a “multiyear civil lawsuit” in a February 29, 2024, TikTok video.

In response to one fan, who commented, “So these women are intentionally trying to ruin your relationship?” he wrote, “Yea.”

In a February 24, 2024, comment, Kevin revealed that his relationship with Amy is somewhat long distance when he told a fan that he had to drive three hours to visit her.

One week prior, Kevin posted a TikTok video sharing that he was “bored” when he was not talking to Amy.

What Has Amy Slaton Said About Her Relationship With Kevin?

Amy has been sharing the new couple’s happy memories via social media since their first date.

Their relationship seemed to move so quickly, with Amy calling her third date with Kevin at a Red Lobster restaurant “so perfect,” fans expressed their concern that Amy may be taking things too fast with him.

However, Amy let her supporters know on February 24, 2024, that she would not be introducing her sons to her new man for “maybe a year.”

Amy also responded to one comment claiming that Kevin was in “multiple women’s DMs,” writing back, “He screenshot me everything. I know what’s going on.”