Justin Timberlake seemingly slammed ex-girlfriend Britney Spears after he faced backlash for the revelations she made about their relationship in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody,” Justin, 43, said before he started performing “Holy Grail” at Irving Plaza in New York City.

While the “Rock Your Body” singer did not directly name Britney, 42, during the event, many fans suspected the comment was about her and rushed to social media to share their reactions. “@jtimberlake you’re pathetic, bullying Britney is what you did to build your career, cuz otherwise without her you wouldn’t have one & you still continue to do it,” one person wrote via X. Another added, “Justin Timberlake is an arrogant, nasty & ugly pig. Britney is 100 times the person he is.”

Britney later responded to the comment in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, February 1. “Someone told me someone was talking s–t about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time?” she wrote. “I’m not sorry!!!”

She shared several shocking details about her relationship with Justin in her October 2023 memoir. One of the biggest bombshells was that she became pregnant and had an abortion during their relationship, which lasted from 1999 until 2002.

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” the “Toxic” singer claimed in the book. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.”

Britney also alleged that Justin cheated on her during their romance. Her claims were drastically different than the original rumors that Britney had been the unfaithful one in their relationship. Justin seemingly pushed the narrative when he cast a Britney lookalike to star in his 2002 music video for “Cry Me a River” after their split.

Justin has never directly commented on Britney’s claims made in the book. However, he did publicly apologize to her for his past actions when she was in court attempting to be freed from her conservatorship in 2021.

Getty Images (2)

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” the “Mirrors” singer wrote at the time. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Mega Agency

Justin’s recent concert comes two days after Britney showed support for his new song “Selfish” and apologized for some of the details she included in her book. “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, January 29. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry … I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy [Fallon] together I laugh so hard???”