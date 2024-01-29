Britney Spears had nothing but praise for her ex Justin Timberlake after the release of his new song “Selfish.” The singer posted a loving message to JT after previously making bombshell revelations about their past relationship in her 2023 memoir.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” Britney, 42, wrote on Instagram on Monday, January 29. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry … I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s song “Selfish.” It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy [Fallon] together I laugh so hard???”

The public praise came just days after Britney’s fans made her own 2011 song “Selfish” go viral so that it overtook Justin’s new track of the same name on the iTunes charts.

britneyspears/Instagram

In Britney’s October 2023 memoir, she detailed her relationship with Justin, 42, which lasted from 1999 until 2002. Perhaps the most bombshell revelation made by the “Toxic” singer was that she had an abortion during their romance.

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” Britney alleged in the book. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.”

While The Social Network star has never directly commented on Britney’s abortion reveal, he did publicly apologize to her for his past actions while she was fighting to be freed from her conservatorship in 2021.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Justin wrote at the time. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

After releasing “Selfish,” Justin appeared on the January 27 episode of Saturday Night Live to perform the song. He also debuted another new track called “Sanctified” on the live show. Both songs will be on his upcoming album, Everything I Thought I Was, which will be released on March 15. He will then embark on his Forget Tomorrow world tour at the end of April.