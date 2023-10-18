Britney Spears claimed that Justin Timberlake cheated on her with “another celebrity” during their relationship.

The “Toxic” singer, 41, made the claim in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, according to TMZ. Despite dropping the bombshell that Justin, 42, was allegedly unfaithful, Britney did not reveal the celebrity he cheated with because the other woman “now has a family [Britney] doesn’t want to embarrass.”

After meeting in 1992 on The Mickey Mouse Club, Britney and Justin began dating in 1999. Following their 2002 split, Justin released the breakup song “Cry Me a River.” The music video featured a Britney look-alike, which made many fans suspect she cheated on Justin.

Britney’s claims that Justin cheated are not the only bombshells released in the book, which will be available to purchase on Tuesday, October 24. The “Circus” singer also revealed that she became pregnant with Justin’s baby and she had an abortion.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Britney wrote in an excerpt shared by People on Tuesday, October 17. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

She added, “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.”

Britney went on to admit she doesn’t know “if that was the right decision.” The Crossroads actress continued, “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life,” Britney wrote about the experience.

Following their split, Britney welcomed sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Meanwhile, the “Mirrors” singer shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, with his wife, Jessica Biel.

Britney is releasing the memoir two years after Justin showed his support for her in June 2021 when she was in court fighting her father, Jamie Spears, amid her conservatorship battle. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” Justin wrote via Twitter shortly after Britney spoke in front of the judge.

“Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was … what’s happening to her is just not right,” he continued in a following post. “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body … No one should EVER be held against their will.”

Jamie, 71, was suspended from the role in September 2021. Two months later, the conservatorship was terminated altogether.

Britney looked back on her relationship with the “SexyBack” singer after an insider told Life & Style that she was forced to remove stories about Justin and Colin Farrell, whom she dated in 2003, from the final version of her memoir.

“Britney’s furious; she poured her heart out telling everything about how she was treated by her exes. Now she’s being forced to remove certain things,” the source shared in August. “But Colin and Justin are ready to fight back even more, if they have to.”