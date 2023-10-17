Britney Spears revealed that she became pregnant while dating Justin Timberlake, though ultimately decided to have an abortion.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Britney, 41, revealed in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which was included in an excerpt shared by People on Tuesday, October 17. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

She continued, “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.”

The “Toxic” singer said she doesn’t know “if that was the right decision,” adding, “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life,” Britney wrote about her experience undergoing the abortion.

After they starred on The Mickey Mouse Club together, Britney and Justin, 42, famously began dating in 1999 and split in 2002.

The Crossroads actress went on to welcome sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with her second husband, Kevin Federline. Meanwhile, Justin shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, with his wife, Jessica Biel.

Justin showed his support for Britney in June 2021 when she was in court fighting to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” the “SexyBack” singer wrote via Twitter shortly after she made an impassioned statement to the judge.

“Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was … what’s happening to her is just not right,” Justin continued in another post. “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body … No one should EVER be held against their will.”

Jamie, 71, was suspended from the role in September 2021, while the conservatorship was terminated altogether two months later.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Britney opened up about her abortion after a source told Life & Style that she was forced to remove stories about exes Justin and Colin Farrell from the final version of her memoir, which will be released on Tuesday, October 24.

“Britney’s furious; she poured her heart out telling everything about how she was treated by her exes. Now she’s being forced to remove certain things,” the insider shared in August. “But Colin and Justin are ready to fight back even more, if they have to.”

The source added that Justin and Colin, 47, won’t stay quiet if Britney chooses to share details about their romances. “They’ll get their sides of the story out,” the insider insisted. “Justin and Colin are each prepared to protect their reputations, and it won’t be good for Britney.”