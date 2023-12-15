Justin Timberlake seemingly addressed the backlash he faced following claims made about his relationship with Britney Spears in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

While performing at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on Wednesday, December 13, Justin, 42, shared a message with fans before he sang his hit song “Cry Me a River.”

“No disrespect,” he told the crowd, which was captured by a fan and posted via TikTok.

Justin released the song following his split from Britney, 41, in 2002. Many fans believed the song and music video, which starred an actress that resembled Britney, hinted that she allegedly cheated on him.

The “Toxic” singer revealed many bombshells in the October memoir, including that Justin cheated on her with “another celebrity.” Despite claiming that he was unfaithful, Britney did not reveal who he cheated with because the other woman “now has a family [Britney] doesn’t want to embarrass.”

Additionally, she admitted to kissing dancer and choreographer Wade Robson during her relationship with Justin. However, she insisted that the kiss was the only time she was unfaithful while dating the “Mirrors” singer. Britney then recalled telling Justin about her kiss with Wade, 41, and explained that the former couple “agreed to move past” her infidelity.

The “Womanizer” singer also shocked fans when she revealed that she became pregnant with Justin’s baby and she had an abortion in the memoir.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” the “Circus” singer wrote. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

She continued, “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.”

Britney then admitted she doesn’t know “if that was the right decision” by terminating the pregnancy, adding, “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Denise Truscello/WireImage

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life,” she wrote about the difficult experience.

While Justin hasn’t publicly addressed Britney’s claims, a source exclusively told In Touch in November that he was “shell-shocked” by the revelations made in the book.

“The book does not paint Justin in a good light,” the insider said. “And he’s well aware of it. Because of the backlash, he’s been canceling club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album.”